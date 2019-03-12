Brokerages Anticipate Autohome Inc (ATHM) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) will announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Autohome’s earnings. Autohome posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autohome.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Autohome from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Macquarie started coverage on Autohome in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.34 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $88.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. Autohome has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

