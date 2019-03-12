Brokerages Anticipate Graco Inc. (GGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $415.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to announce sales of $415.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $425.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $406.00 million. Graco posted sales of $406.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Graco had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The company had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $210,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,871.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $109,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,038 shares of company stock worth $9,646,069. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,726,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,289,000 after purchasing an additional 77,882 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,120,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,973,000 after buying an additional 1,011,052 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Graco by 4,085.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,782,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,715,585 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,281,000 after buying an additional 172,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,920,000 after buying an additional 107,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. Graco has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

