Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) to report $4.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.65 billion and the highest is $4.59 billion. NextEra Energy reported sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $18.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.62 billion to $19.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.03 billion to $20.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.75.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.90. 41,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $153.54 and a 52 week high of $189.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $560,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $272,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,827 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17,067.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,822,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,771,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,172,014,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16,992.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,864,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,660 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,629,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,651,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,544,616,000 after acquiring an additional 886,301 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

