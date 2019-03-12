Brokerages Anticipate Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.79. Teck Resources reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $35.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth about $513,470,000. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 15,107,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,601 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,773,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,394,000 after buying an additional 760,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,156,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,748,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,232,000 after acquiring an additional 271,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $22.05. 20,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $30.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.78%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

