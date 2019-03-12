Brokerages Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to post $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $2.07 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 17th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $9.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.09.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 7,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $922,721.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dale A. Asplund sold 11,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,405,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,641 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 4,219.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 33,293 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 68.8% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 11,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.7% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 381,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,362,000 after buying an additional 95,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 682,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,697,000 after buying an additional 95,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $125.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $94.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.74.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

