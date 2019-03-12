Brokerages Anticipate Welltower Inc (WELL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) to post sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. boosted their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

In other Welltower news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $372,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $3,075,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $3,075,144,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $2,461,568,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $1,459,560,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $473,389,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,656. Welltower has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.35%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

