Brokerages Expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) to Announce -$1.79 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) to post earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.41). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings per share of ($1.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($7.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.34) to ($5.98). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($8.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.41) to ($7.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 455.15%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 21,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,840,822.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $194,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $83.78. The stock had a trading volume of 383,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,846. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Earnings History and Estimates for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

