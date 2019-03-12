Brokerages Expect Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) will report $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.17% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of MSI opened at $141.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $103.18 and a twelve month high of $144.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total value of $1,940,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 79,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total transaction of $11,152,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 346,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,161,000 after acquiring an additional 59,212 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,167,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.