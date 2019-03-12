Brokerages Expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will announce $147.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.45 million to $167.23 million. Taubman Centers posted sales of $140.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year sales of $618.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.84 million to $679.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $635.74 million, with estimates ranging from $583.01 million to $687.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Taubman Centers.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.91 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

TCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp set a $69.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Mizuho set a $48.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCO stock opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.83. Taubman Centers has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $65.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Taubman Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.41%.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taubman Centers (TCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.