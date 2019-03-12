Brokerages Set Cars.com Inc. (CARS) PT at $27.50

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cars.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cars.com by 1,824.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 546,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 518,116 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Cars.com by 1,267.5% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of NYSE:CARS traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $23.14. 32,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,406. Cars.com has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Cars.com had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 27.69%. Equities analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

