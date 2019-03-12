Brokerages Set JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) PT at $20.15

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,056.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $130,100. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,681,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,118,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $34,224,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. FMR LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,553,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,663,000 after acquiring an additional 483,608 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 593,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 61,382 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBLU stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

