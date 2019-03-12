Brokerages Set Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Price Target at $100.09

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.09.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Paypal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.73. 195,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,975,912. Paypal has a 1 year low of $70.22 and a 1 year high of $99.45. The company has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,853,217.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,447,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $2,744,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,826 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,530.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,823 shares of company stock worth $30,176,386 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 15.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Paypal by 9.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 21.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 5.2% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.