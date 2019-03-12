Brokerages Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Price Target at $40.30

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of WWW opened at $35.23 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.55 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Wolverine World Wide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 38,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $1,373,112.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,349 shares of company stock worth $2,589,072. 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,007,000 after purchasing an additional 89,817 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,369,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 45,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.