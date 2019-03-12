Brokers Issue Forecasts for Line Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (LN)

Line Corp (NYSE:LN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Line in a report released on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.84) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Line’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Line in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Line from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Line currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LN stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. Line has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 119.07 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Line by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Line by 183.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Line in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Line in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Line by 212.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

