Brokers Set Expectations for Arcus Biosciences Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 1,606.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 315,621 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 84.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 215,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 208.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody.

