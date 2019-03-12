Brokers Set Expectations for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report released on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

RBA opened at $33.77 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

