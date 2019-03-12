Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Stake Lowered by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,002,728 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $1.72. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.01 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.50 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

