Buckeye Partners (BPL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BPL. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Buckeye Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on Buckeye Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckeye Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Buckeye Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Buckeye Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Shares of BPL opened at $34.31 on Monday. Buckeye Partners has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPL. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Buckeye Partners by 18.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Buckeye Partners by 93.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Buckeye Partners by 93.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 163,418 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Buckeye Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

