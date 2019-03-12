Bunzl (BZLFY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.74. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $33.76.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

