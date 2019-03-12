Burlington Stores (BURL) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Burlington Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $165.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.50.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $145.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.19. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $124.38 and a 52 week high of $180.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.06. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 293.30%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total value of $3,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,919,534.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.44, for a total value of $681,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,106.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,218,622 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 244.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 209.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 40.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

