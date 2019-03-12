C-Bit (XCT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

C-Bit (CURRENCY:XCT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One C-Bit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. C-Bit has a market cap of $5,718.00 and $0.00 worth of C-Bit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, C-Bit has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get C-Bit alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00013456 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00048260 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

C-Bit Profile

C-Bit (CRYPTO:XCT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2017. C-Bit’s total supply is 157,625,875 coins. The official website for C-Bit is c-bit.me. C-Bit’s official Twitter account is @xctcbits.

C-Bit Coin Trading

C-Bit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C-Bit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C-Bit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase C-Bit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for C-Bit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for C-Bit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.