Cabot Corp (CBT) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cabot by 723.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Cabot by 4.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 29,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 98,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 46,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,206. Cabot Corp has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Cabot had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

