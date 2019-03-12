Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

CLMT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $5.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.41. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.03 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 65,609 shares during the period. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

