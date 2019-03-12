Calyxt (CLXT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 6,256.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%.

CLXT traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.88. 3,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,869. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $576.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 15.01 and a quick ratio of 15.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLXT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Calyxt from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

In other Calyxt news, insider Manoj Sahoo sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $25,393.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 8,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,791 shares of company stock valued at $261,718. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, improved oil composition canola, herbicide tolerant canola, improved quality alfalfa and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, improved protein composition soybeans, drought tolerant soybeans, herbicide tolerant soybeans, and improved yield soybeans.

