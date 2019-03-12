Camden National Co. (CAC) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $50.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Camden National an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.73. 280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,787. The company has a market cap of $686.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Camden National has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $47.86.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $41.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden National news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $54,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Camden National by 1,746.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Camden National by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Camden National by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Camden National by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits.

