Canada Jetlines (JETMF) and United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) Financial Analysis

Canada Jetlines (OTCMKTS:JETMF) and United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Canada Jetlines and United States Lime & Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Jetlines 0 0 0 0 N/A United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canada Jetlines and United States Lime & Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Jetlines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United States Lime & Minerals $144.43 million 2.90 $19.68 million N/A N/A

United States Lime & Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Canada Jetlines.

Dividends

United States Lime & Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Canada Jetlines does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Canada Jetlines has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United States Lime & Minerals has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Canada Jetlines and United States Lime & Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Jetlines N/A N/A N/A United States Lime & Minerals 13.63% 9.18% 8.25%

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals beats Canada Jetlines on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canada Jetlines Company Profile

Canada Jetlines Ltd. operates as an ultra-low cost carrier scheduled airline. The company plans to operate flights across Canada; and provide non-stop services from Canada to the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It also provides services to passengers, such as in-flight food and baggage. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. This segment supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers. The Natural Gas Interests segment has various royalty interests and non-operating working interests with respect to oil and gas rights on approximately 3,800 acres of land located in Johnson County, Texas in the Barnett Shale Formation. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Inberdon Enterprises Ltd.

