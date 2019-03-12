Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPLP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. 590,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,415. The firm has a market cap of $294.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $3.31.

Capital Product Partners shares are going to reverse split on Thursday, March 28th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 27th.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 148,676 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 385.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 47,695 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 508,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 78,684 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 467,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 342,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.