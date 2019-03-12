Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CARA. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Laidlaw set a $30.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.03.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.87.

In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $53,879.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 9,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $166,855.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,085,691.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,450. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 39,086.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

