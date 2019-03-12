Carvana (CVNA) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) shares rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.46 and last traded at $53.01. Approximately 97,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,097,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.14.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Carvana from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carvana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 35.13% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 307,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $13,883,042.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,655,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 170,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $8,497,749.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,814,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 935,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,024,450 and have sold 794,120 shares valued at $37,622,504. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

