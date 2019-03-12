Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Shares Sold by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158,208 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Casella Waste Systems worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.42%. The business had revenue of $174.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $1,053,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,896.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 60,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $2,101,361.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,108 shares in the company, valued at $18,964,536.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,855 shares of company stock worth $13,557,234 over the last 90 days. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

