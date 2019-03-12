CGI Inc (GIB) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,127 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for 2.5% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in CGI were worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $149,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

CGI stock opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. CGI Inc has a 1-year low of $56.26 and a 1-year high of $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

