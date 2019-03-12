Charles Taylor (CTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $190.00

Charles Taylor PLC (LON:CTR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 191.50 ($2.50), with a volume of 85517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.25 ($2.59).

In other news, insider David Gideon Marock bought 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £9,940.68 ($12,989.26).

Charles Taylor Company Profile

Charles Taylor plc provides professional services to the insurance market in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Management Services, Adjusting Services, and Insurance Support Services businesses. The Management Services business provides management services to insurance companies and associations.

