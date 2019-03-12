Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,320 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 70,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,283 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.08.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.54 and a 1-year high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $143,495.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

