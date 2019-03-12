Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 660,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85,979 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 656,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 230,617 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 482,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 91,553 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,113. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

