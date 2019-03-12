Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holdings Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 103.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,946 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 948.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,729. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $103.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $624.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

In related news, Director Michael J/Co Sullivan sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $104,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

