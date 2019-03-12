Circle Property PLC (LON:CRC) insider John Arnold bought 27,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £49,957.84 ($65,278.77).

LON CRC opened at GBX 183 ($2.39) on Tuesday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Circle Property PLC (CRC) Insider John Arnold Acquires 27,151 Shares” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/circle-property-plc-crc-insider-john-arnold-acquires-27151-shares.html.

