Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3,623.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1,374.4% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $3,619,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,749,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 4,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $209,020.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,421. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $246.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $52.09.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

