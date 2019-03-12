Citadel (CTL) Trading Down 18.3% This Week

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Citadel coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $37,263.00 and $5.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Citadel has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000151 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

