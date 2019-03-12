Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,148 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Citrix Systems worth $10,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 14,090 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,227 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $100.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.27 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $145,795.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $62,145.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,193.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,653 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

