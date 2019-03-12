Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Receives $72.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of CLH opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.04. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $72.50.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.69 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,529. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,991,000 after purchasing an additional 782,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,495,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,495,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,188 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,016,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,388,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,418,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.