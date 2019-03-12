Clipper Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $16,270.00 (CCCX)

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCCX) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. Clipper Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $16,270.00 worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clipper Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and FCoin. During the last week, Clipper Coin has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Clipper Coin Profile

Clipper Coin (CCCX) is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,603,641,396 tokens. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap.

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, FCoin and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

