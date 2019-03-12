Cloudbric (CLB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded up 69.8% against the US dollar. One Cloudbric token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy. Cloudbric has a market cap of $1.55 million and $102,976.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00374510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00002530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.01673390 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00220996 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004790 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026145 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,738,124 tokens. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

