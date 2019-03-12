Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.97 Million

Analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to announce sales of $31.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.67 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $18.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $157.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $188.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $249.25 million, with estimates ranging from $168.80 million to $299.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.16). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 108.92% and a negative net margin of 390.65%. The business had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. Clovis Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLVS. BidaskClub raised Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Clovis Oncology to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Clovis Oncology to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

Shares of CLVS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,181. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $30,620.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,725 shares of company stock valued at $88,211. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

