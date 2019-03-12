CME Group Inc (CME) is Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s 7th Largest Position

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. CME Group makes up 3.8% of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,776,000 after buying an additional 537,917 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,614,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Cortland Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Advisers LLC now owns 355,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,836,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $2,587,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,714.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 10,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,794,880.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,474,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,109 shares of company stock valued at $8,572,206 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup set a $205.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,275. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $153.90 and a 12-month high of $197.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

