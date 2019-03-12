Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.48

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 1020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CODA shares. ValuEngine raised Coda Octopus Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Coda Octopus Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Manor N.V. Forest sold 1,251,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $7,193,290.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 384,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

