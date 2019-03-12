Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.79

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 534,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 283,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 189,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

