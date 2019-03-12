Columbia Banking System (COLB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 29.54%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

In related news, COO Clint Stein sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $25,176.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,358.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,825,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,522,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,650,000 after buying an additional 148,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,349,000 after buying an additional 38,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

