Comerica (CMA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $92.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Comerica have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s future prospects look promising as it has improvised the financial targets for revenues and efficiency initiatives. Also, the company's top line is likely to be supported by lower tax rates, expected easing of regulations and rising interest rates. However, escalating expenses continues to deter bottom-line growth. Also, substantial exposure to commercial loans remains a concern. Nevertheless, Comerica's steady capital deployment activities continue to enhance shareholders value.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Stephens lowered Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comerica from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

CMA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.42. The stock had a trading volume of 86,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. Comerica has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Comerica news, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $711,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $240,363.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,348. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 28.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 251,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 55,445 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $1,099,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 712.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 139,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

