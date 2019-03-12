Cominar REIT (CUF.UN) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CUF.UN. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.41.

Shares of CUF.UN opened at C$11.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Cominar REIT has a 12 month low of C$11.84 and a 12 month high of C$14.95.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar is the second largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 429 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

