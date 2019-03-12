Comparing BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (BKGFY) and CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (CSIOY)

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) and CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR and CASIO COMPUTER/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR $3.20 billion 2.15 $1.02 billion N/A N/A CASIO COMPUTER/ADR $2.84 billion 1.21 $176.06 million N/A N/A

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than CASIO COMPUTER/ADR.

Dividends

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR pays an annual dividend of $3.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR and CASIO COMPUTER/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A CASIO COMPUTER/ADR 1 1 0 0 1.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of CASIO COMPUTER/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR and CASIO COMPUTER/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR N/A N/A N/A CASIO COMPUTER/ADR 7.20% 12.52% 7.31%

Risk and Volatility

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CASIO COMPUTER/ADR has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR beats BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

About CASIO COMPUTER/ADR

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc. The company's System Equipment segment provides handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, office computers, page printers, data projectors, etc. Its Others segment offers molds, etc. Casio Computer Co., Ltd. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

